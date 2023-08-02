The latest X Blue feature lets you hide the fact you paid for X Blue

Twitter X now lets subscribers to X Blue (formerly Twitter Blue) hide their checkmarks, which says a lot about how people on the platform received the paid blue check.

As spotted by TechCrunch, X updated the feature list on its Blue support page with the new feature. According to the support page (which, hilariously, still mentions Twitter over 60 times despite the X rebrand), the feature can hide the checkmark on a user’s profile and posts, though it “may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription.” Moreover, some features might not be available while the checkmark is hidden.

X Blue subscribers can head into ‘Profile customization’ in their account settings to find the option to hide their checkmarks.

Frankly, it’s hilarious that X now offers the ability to hide the blue checkmark and even pitches it as a ‘feature.’ Before Musk’s takeover of Twitter, blue checkmarks were used to verify accounts so that people using the platform could easily tell whether they were interacting with a legitimate account or an imposter. While the system had its flaws, it was at least useful.

Now, the blue checkmark only serves as an indicator of whether someone paid for X, leading to a string of funny consequences for the people who were so desperate for a blue checkmark that they were willing to pay for one. Blue subscribers suddenly found themselves getting dunked on with ‘this mf paid for Twitter‘ memes. Others were ruthlessly blocked in the ‘#BlockTheBlue’ campaign, which really pissed off Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney for some reason.

X has fought back against the anti-blue check movement in a few ways. The company altered the description shown on blue checkmarks so it no longer indicates whether a user paid for Blue, which used to be an easy way to tell whether someone was holding onto a legacy verification checkmark. But, with legacy checkmarks totally removed now, it hardly matters what the description says.

In another effort to make paying for X seem cool, Musk handed out blue checkmarks to celebrities, including some who previously said they wouldn’t pay for the service and to others who are dead. Putting the checkmarks on celebrity accounts without their consent even sparked accusations that Musk violated U.S. consumer protection laws.

And now, in the perfect culmination of the paid blue checkmark saga, X will let the people that paid to have a blue checkmark hide the blue checkmark they paid for. Beautiful.

