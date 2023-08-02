Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC earlier this year. Now, developer Respawn is working on bringing the game to PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson made the announcement during Tuesday’s Q1 earning calls.

“Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” said Wilson. It’s unclear when this port may launch.

Brad Shankar reviewed Jedi: Survivor for MobileSyrup back in May, where he says that the game has “cemented itself as one of my favourite pieces of Star Wars media ever.” The game picks up a few years after Fallen Order, following Cal Kestis on a new adventure.

Via: The Verge