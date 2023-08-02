Metrolinx knocks $2 off price tag for Presto cards

Metrolinx is lowering the cost of Presto cards.

Starting on August 8th, the cost for the physical card will drop from $6 to $4.

The card, which is available at several locations, including Shoppers Drug Mart stores, allows riders to pay for fares on 11 transit agencies in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and Ottawa, including the TTC.

After purchasing the card, users can create a Presto account and add funds, which may take up to 24 hours to appear. Customers can also add money through fare and ticket vending machines at GO stations.

“Since the start, Metrolinx has charged a price for the physical PRESTO card manufacturing and distribution costs,” the company said in a press release announcing the price drop. However, the company didn’t share why it’s dropping the cost of the card.

Either way, it’s welcome news for Presto users, which follows the recently added option to pay fares with Interac® debit or credit cards.

Metrolinx says it will also let customers add their Presto cards to their digital wallets, a feature that is “coming soon.”

Image credit: Metrolinx

Source: Metrolinx