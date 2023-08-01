What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early August 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of August. Highlights include the platformer Celeste (Vancouver’s Extremely OK Games), the adventure game A Short Hike (Canadian developer Adam Robinson-Yu) and the puzzle-platformer Limbo (Playdead).

See below for the full list:

August 1st — Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) — August 1st

August 3rd — A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, PC)

August 8th — Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)

August 9th — Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

August 10th — Airborne Kingdom (Cloud, Console, and PC)

August 15th — Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X/S)

Additionally, the Game Pass title Microsoft Flight Simulator has received its 14th free world update, ‘Central Eastern Europe,’

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on August 15th:

Death Stranding (PC)

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total War: Warhammer III (PC)

As always, subscribers can buy any title in the Game Pass catalogue at an exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing even after it leaves the service.

Following a recent price increase, a standard Xbox Game Pass subscription on console or PC costs $12.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. A new Game Pass membership, Core, will launch in September and replace Xbox Live Gold.

Image credit: Adam Robinson-Yu

Source: Xbox