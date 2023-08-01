Witness uses Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite to raise alarm on Ontario fire

Locals in Missanabie, Ontario, used Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to get assistance on a forest fire that was spreading over the weekend.

According to SooToday, the fire was located on the west side of Dog Lake and was 0.2 hectares in size. Eric Belanger, who witnessed the forest fire, said they were able to use the feature on their iPhone 14 to alert the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

The article states a local lodge owner, a local angler, and a firefighter were able to spray water through their boats to extinguish the fire. MNRF further assisted with the cleanup.

Emergency SOS via Satellite has helped people in countless situations since its 2022 launch, including rescuing stranded Utah students and two Canadians stuck in the snow.

The feature is only available on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Check out MobileSyrup’s past coverage to learn how to use the feature.

Source: SooToday