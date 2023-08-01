Samsung Display will mass-produce OLED panels for iPhone 15 series

Samsung Display will reportedly lead the charge in releasing the iPhone 15 series as the company has received mass production approval for all four iPhone 15 models.

According to The Elec, attributing to ‘the industry,’ Samsung Display will lead the charge on all four devices. That’s because both LG Display, who’s in charge of the ‘Pro’ lineup, and BOE, which is supposed to deal with the other two, are currently experiencing production issues.

BOE is reportedly having issues with the Dynamic Island, a feature currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro series. This corroborates a past rumour that indicates that the Dynamic Island is set to make its way to the lower-end iPhone 15 devices.

On the other hand, LG reportedly is having issues implementing smaller bezels and is also having problems with Dynamic Island, like BOE.

Also, LG Display didn’t get mass production approval in time for the panel; however, LG is reportedly handling the periscope lens on the 15 Pro Max — although LG seems to be behind on this production piece as well.

The report goes on to say that Apple is focusing production on the 6.1-inch Pro model versus the 6.7-inch Pro Max as its experiencing the most production problems.

Finally, The Information indicates that Apple is still planning on launching all four devices in September, though there will be a limited number of iPhone 15 Pro Max devices for the first weeks after launch.

Source: Elec (translated with Google Translate), MacRumors