Pixel users are reporting disconnection issues with Android Auto

It looks like some Pixel owners are having issues with Android Auto. Users seem to have issues with their Pixel devices disconnecting from the car operating system.

Users with the Pixel 6 and 7 handsets have started noting the issue on Reddit, sharing that their device will randomly disconnect from Android Auto. The issue isn’t wire-related, as many have the same issue regardless of whether their device is connected.

This issue is likely due to a recent Android Auto or Pixel update. However, the problem seems only to affect Tensor-powered handsets, which include the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold devices.

It seems like there’s currently no fix for the problem. Some users have restarted their devices, turned Bluetooth off and on, and/or even restarted their Infotainment system. Unfortunately, it seems like none of these steps completely fix the problem.

This isn’t the first time that Pixel users have had problems with Android Auto, as Pixel devices needed an update for the Infotainment system all the way back in 2020.

Source: 9to5Google, Reddit