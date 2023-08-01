Nav Canada launches X (Twitter) account

The not-for-profit responsible for overseeing air traffic in Canada has expanded its social media presence.

Nav Canada’s Twitter X account will detail delays at Toronto Pearson Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, and Calgary International Airport.

“Nav Canada knows that whatever the cause, delays are frustrating for travellers,” the company said in a statement to CBC. “This is why we are implementing a new communication protocol … to ensure air passengers have access to accurate and timely information.”

The company shared its first posts regarding flight interruptions on July 28th. Weather caused flight delays at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, but the issue was soon resolved, the updates show.

We are seeing delays at YUL as a result of weather. Our team is working to keep aircraft moving safely and as expeditiously as possible. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline. Learn more about how traffic is managed here: https://t.co/9I7R93F5hr — NAV CANADA Operations (@navcanadaops) July 28, 2023

The account follows a difficult time for Canada’s leading airlines. According to aviation analytics company Cirium, only 52 percent of all Air Canada flights were on time in June. WestJet also struggled, with only 67 percent of on-time flights for the same time period.

Nav Canada previously stated the need for more air traffic controllers contributed to delays, CBC reports. However, the company says it’s working to train additional staff.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @navcanadaops/X Via: CBC