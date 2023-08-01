Asus Zenfone 10’s image stabilization is powered by iMint

Uppsala, Sweden-based iMint, which provides video enhancement solutions, has a part to play in ASUS’ latest Zenfone 10.

According to the company, the Zenfone 10’s Adaptive EIS (electronic image stabilization) feature, which promises to deliver ultra-smooth video recording in any situation, is powered by Imint’s ‘Vidhance Smart Stabilization software.’

The Zenfone 10 has a six-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0 for image stabilization, which is designed to work with iMint’s software.

“Our new Vidhance Smart Stabilization software empowers Asus Zenfone 10 users to record videos that previously required a separate sports action cam utilizing the Adaptive EIS feature – achieving excellent clarity and smoothness without needing any attachments or add-ons,” said Imint CEO Andreas Lifvendahl in a press release.

“When smartphone users are out in the world, just a few seconds can make the difference between capturing a great shot or a blurry mess, but a full 90 percent of camera users stick to default settings that aren’t ideal for shaky, fast-moving scenarios. We developed Vidhance Smart Stabilization to automatically adjust multiple settings in real time without any input from the user, delivering a seamless experience with stellar results.”

In addition to the six-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, the software also relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for stabilization. According to the company, the average smartphone crops 36 percent of the image sensor in exchange for stabilization when recording video content, sacrificing both image quality and available image size. iMint’s software integration with the Zenfone 10 ensures that the camera always captures the largest possible field of view to reduce image cropping.

The Zenfone 10’s Adaptive EIS feature could turn out to be especially useful for action-type videos, where the smartphone’s compact form factor and automatic stabilization could shine.

There has been no information about the Zenfone 10 coming to Canada. In the U.S., the phone is expected to launch later this year with a price tag of roughly $876 USD (roughly $1,155 CAD).