Leaker gives details about Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2

It looks like we might have a new iPad mini this year alongside some updates to Apple’s smartwatch lineup.

– Apple Watch Ultra 2

Same design.

And I can confirm this year we will have the black titanium this year along with the current standard titanium.

(MKBHD Edition) 🗿

According to the leaker ShrimpApplePro, the Watch Series 9, which they say it look the same as the Series 8. Further, there will be a new pink colour with the same case material, alongside four other colours in the aluminum casing. These colours include ‘ProductRed,’ silver, starlight and midnight. The steel model will only come in gold, graphite, and silver.

The device will come in a smaller box and come in 41mm and 45mm variants.

Further, ShrimpApplePro has shared some details about the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The device will offer the same design, and there will be a black titanium version alongside the current titanium.

That's all, next update maybe later this month ? After I'm back from vacation in Japan 2週間後に日本で休暇があるんだ！とても興奮している！

Additionally, the leaker says there will be a new iPad this year, which they believe to be the mini 7. However, the leaker doesn’t say much else about the tablet. Although, they say that they will share more later this month.

As with most leaks, take this with a grain of salt. ShrimpApplePro hasn’t been on the scene as long as leakers like Evan Blass and Roland Quandt; however, they have been right in the past, so it’s worth noting.

Source: ShrimpApplePro