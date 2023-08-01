fbpx
Alien’s Xenomorph coming to Canadian-made Dead by Daylight

More details are coming later this month

Bradly Shankar
Aug 1, 20238:02 PM EDT 0 comments
How do you follow up Nicolas Cage as a new player character in Dead by Daylight? If you’re Behaviour Interactive, the answer is the Xenomorph from Alien.

The Montreal-based developer has unveiled its next crossover is with the Fox-owned sci-fi horror franchise.

In a short teaser, we get glimpses of an eerie spaceship before the Xenomorph is briefly seen at the end. Unfortunately, no further details were provided, and Behaviour says to stay tuned for more on August 8th. It’s unclear if Ellen Ripley or other heroes from the franchise might join the Xenomorph.

Still, this is just one of those crossovers that makes so much sense. The fearsome cinematic icon feels right at home in Behaviour’s survival horror multiplayer game, especially alongside characters from the likes of HalloweenA Nightmare on Elm StreetSaw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. 

Dead by Daylight is available on Xbox consoles, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android and iOS.

Image credit: Fox

