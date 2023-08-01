Air Canada is enhancing its inflight entertainment with Apple TV+

Air Canada has just scored one of its biggest partnerships to date.

The Canadian airline company has announced a partnership with Apple, which will allow Air Canada to leverage Apple TV+ and its programming on its inflight entertainment system.

Air Canada will start showing Apple TV+ programming inflight Starting August 1st, 2023. Popular Apple TV shows, including Ted Lasso, Bad Sisters, Severance, Foundation and many more will be available for flyers.

“At Air Canada, we know that inflight entertainment is an important part of our customers’ travel journey, particularly on long-haul flights. We continually evaluate opportunities to expand our entertainment and introduce exclusive, current content that our customers will love. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard to catch up on their favourite Apple TV+ shows or discover new hits during their flight,” said John Moody, Managing Director of Product Design at Air Canada.

According to Moody, the partnership will increase Air Canada’s onboard entertainment content by more than 95 percent since last year.

New content available on Apple TV+ will be added to the inflight experience throughout the partnership.

In addition to Apple, the airline also partnered with Mattel to offer more family-friendly and kid-friendly content.

Image credit: Air Canada

Source: Air Canada