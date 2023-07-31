Microsoft improving how Windows 11 handles multiple high refresh rate monitors

Windows 11 might soon work better when using multiple monitors with high refresh rates.

A recent Windows 11 insider blog post spotted by Neowin (via The Verge) details how the company is improving the “refresh rate logic to allow different refresh rates on different monitors, depending on the refresh rate for each monitor and content shown on the screen.”

According to the blog post, the change should help with things like “refresh rate-dependent multitasking,” such as playing a game on one monitor while watching a video on another. Moreover, Microsoft says that using Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) alongside Windows’ battery saver mode will see the OS keep refresh rates low to avoid draining the battery.

As The Verge notes, the feature should also benefit people using multiple monitors with high refresh rates. The publication highlights a situation where people with newer Nvidia RTX 30- and 40-series GPUs can’t properly utilize the cards’ ‘zero RPM’ mode that prevents the fans from running when the GPU is below certain temperatures. If there is more than one high refresh-rate display connected, zero RPM mode often doesn’t work, and the fans will keep spinning.

The current workaround for the issue involves manually reducing the second monitor’s refresh rate, which ultimately defeats the purpose of having multiple high refresh rate monitors.

However, if the Windows 11 refresh rate logic improves, it could make zero RPM mode work better too.

For now, Microsoft is testing the change in Windows 11 Insider test builds, but it will likely come to all Windows 11 users in the future.

Source: Microsoft Via: Neowin, The Verge