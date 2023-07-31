Apple tested a dark Titanium case for the Watch Ultra, may launch it in 2023

Apple revealed its top-of-the-line Watch Ultra during its hardware event in September last year.

The $1,099 watch is a powerhouse, and while we aren’t certain if the Cupertino-based tech giant intends to release a new version of the watch this year, leaks regarding a darker colour option for the watch have started pouring in.

The leak comes via Bloomberg‘s reliable Mark Gurman, who said that Apple was testing a dark titanium option for the Apple Watch for last year’s release, but ultimately decided to cancel the option. The cancelled titanium colour option could make a comeback with the second-gen Watch Ultra.

The reason for cancelling the colour option with the initial 2022 release was because the “designers didn’t like the appearance,” according to Gurman. The case colour option could “theoretically arrive in 2023.”

Source: Bloomberg