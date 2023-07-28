The $39/20GB plan is back at Virgin and Koodo

Virgin Plus and Koodo have brought back their $39/mo 20GB 4G LTE plans after downgrading the plans to 10GB in June.

Both providers mark the plans as limited-time offers, though only Virgin lists an end date for the promotion. Virgin’s $39/20GB plan is set to expire on July 31st, so it seems like the plan will only be around for the weekend unless it gets extended.

Moreover, neither provider offers the $39/20GB plan to customers looking to get a phone. Instead, you’ll have to bring your own device to get the deal.

Virgin’s $39/20GB plan uses 4G LTE data with speeds capped at 150Mbps. It also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting from Canada. Virgin restricts video streaming quality to 480p as well.

Koodo’s plan uses 4G data as well, but speeds are capped at 100Mbps. Koodo lets users pick one free perk with its plans, but the $39/20GB promo is limited to premium voicemail or unlimited international texting, which means you can’t get the speed booster perk for faster data. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting.

Both providers charge a $60 connection fee, though it’s waived for online customers. Koodo also charges $10 for the SIM card.

At the time of writing, Rogers-owned Fido still offered a $44/mo 10GB plan with a $5/mo discount if you sign up for automatic payments, which brings the plan down to $39/mo.

The $39/20GB plan kicked off all the way back in May at Freedom. Fido, Koodo and Virgin all eventually matched Freedom’s plan but ended their promos in June. Freedom Mobile still offers a $39/20GB 4G LTE plan, even after adding new 5G options earlier this week. Other providers have since rolled out $39/20GB plans, like Telus-owned Public Mobile.