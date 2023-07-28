Eastlink matches $39/20GB plan offered by Public Mobile, Freedom and others

Eastlink is now matching the $39/20GB 4G plan option from Public Mobile, Freedom, Virgin and Koodo.

The deal is available as a “rollover data plan,” allowing users to carry their unused data to the next month.

The company is also offering a $100 credit for users who buy a mobile plan with rollover data online. Customers can also save $5/month for every additional eligible line they add to their account.

The $100 credit is also available on Eastlink’s unlimited data plans, but not on the starter data or talk and text plans.

The deal appears to be available across Canada, but residents in Halifax, Nova Scotia, will get the best value out of it. This is because Eastlink’s newly introduced 5G service is only available in the city at this time. While the company has said it will expand the network, users outside the area will have access to 4G speeds.

The details were first shared on RedFlagDeals by user Shneebs.