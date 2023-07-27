Where to pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console, accessories in Canada

At this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, PlayStation revealed a new PlayStation 5 console and matching accessories based on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The front of the console features the red-and-white Spider-Man insignia in the corner, with the black tendrils of the Venom symbiote reaching out to engulf it. The back, meanwhile, is entirely black with the white spider crest.

The console also comes with a matching DualSense controller that will be sold separately, plus a digital voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Further, PlayStation will sell the themed detachable console covers on their own, so existing PS5 owners don’t need to buy a new console.

Read on for more information.

When and where to pre-order

In the U.S. and other countries, the console and accessories will be sold on PlayStation Direct, a website that isn’t available in Canada. Pre-orders go live on July 28th.

PlayStation Canada has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the pre-orders will also go live here on July 28th (at 10am local time) at the following major gaming and electronics retailers:

At the time of writing, retailers’ respective pages aren’t live yet, so we’ve linked each store’s name to general search results for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” for now. We’ll update this story with the appropriate links for each product after they go live.

Price

Sony hasn’t yet confirmed official pricing for the console, controller or covers, so we’ll update this post once we learn more. Like other PS5 games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will cost $89.99 CAD.

Release date

The console, controller and covers will all release on September 1st. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, meanwhile, launches exclusively on PS5 on October 20th, and those who buy the themed console will be able to redeem the voucher on this date.

What’s the game about?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the hotly anticipated sequel to both 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Players control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ respective wall-crawlers as they face off against the Kraven the Hunter, Lizard, and other classic Spider-Man villains. Along the way, Peter bonds with the iconic black symbiote, falling down a darker path that leads to the creation of the sinister Venom.

As a PS5-only title, the game will benefit from fast load times on SSD (including “near-instant” swapping between Peter and Miles), Tempest 3D Audiotech for more immersive sounds and DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for unique sensations for web-swinging, Peter’s symbiote abilities, Miles’ electric powers and more.

Image credit: PlayStation