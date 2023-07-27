Two of the best classic Zelda titles are now available on Nintendo’s Switch

If you’re still looking for more Zelda action following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo has your back.

The Japanese gaming giant has released classic Game Boy Colour (GBC) titles The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, on the Switch.

While the top-down Zelda titles share similar names, there are also several differences between Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons, including power-ups, characters, and even dungeons. The story in both games is also connected in a very interesting way. Generally, Ages and Seasons build on Links Awakening‘smechanics introducing new items, enemies, and surprisingly challenging dungeons.

This isn’t a remake like Link’s Awakening, though, and instead is just a straight re-release of the classic titles. However, their pixel art-style visuals have aged remarkably well over the past 22 years. While I remember very little about Oracle of Seasons since I haven’t played it since its release (I’ve never played Oracle of Ages), I’m excited to dive back into the game.

It’s worth mentioning that used copies of Ages and Seasons can cost upwards of $100 today, making Switch Online’s $4.99/month cost seem reasonable in comparison. I’ve also been thinking of picking up Oracle of Seasons to replay on my remade GBC, so both games are arriving at the perfect time.

Both titles are available now through Switch Online.

Image credit: Nintendo