Sony passes 40 million PS5 sales, says console is ‘well-stocked’

The company is keeping up with demand as sales ramp up

Jonathan Lamont
Jul 27, 202311:25 AM EDT 0 comments

Sony announced it has sold over 40 million PlayStation 5 consoles.

In a recent press release, the company said it hit the milestone despite the “unprecedented challenges of COVID” and a months-long wait for “supply chains to normalize.” Now, Sony says PS5 supply is “well-stocked” and keeping up with demand.

Sony boasted about the PS5’s catalogue of games, calling it the “best” in PlayStation history, with over 2,000 titles now available. The boast is a stark difference from when the PS5 hit 10 million units in July 2021, which saw the company claim the PS5 as its fastest-selling console.

PS5 sales are also growing, with the company shipping 6.3 million units between January and March 2023, up from 2 million units the same time last year. Sony also hit the 38 million sales mark at the end of April 2023.

Source: Sony

