Meta CEO remains optimistic about Threads future

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is pushing for one billion signups for Threads.

During a call discussing Meta’s second-quarter earnings, Zuckerberg said improving the platform’s retention is one aspect the company is currently focusing on.

“I’m highly confident we’re going to be able to pour enough gasoline on this to help it grow,” Zuckerberg said to questions asking about the platform’s future.

The company reported nearly $32 billion USD (roughly $42.2 billion CAD) in revenue.

Unlike Facebook and Instagram, Threads doesn’t feature ads at this time. This won’t change until there are “hundreds of millions” of users on the platform, Zuckerberg said. Meta launched Threads earlier this month to compete with X (the platform formally known as Twitter). Within days, it reached the 100 million mark. As research firm Sensor Tower reports, the platform’s engagement has since slowed. But signups were still going strong, the CEO said recently.

“I think we’re really just focused on taking this opportunity, which is an awesome one that we didn’t expect at this scale,” Zuckerberg said during the call.

