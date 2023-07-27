Here are the free games hitting Amazon’s Prime Gaming in August 2023

Amazon has revealed the free games and other content coming to Prime Gaming in August.

To start, here are the PC games that Prime members can snag at no additional cost:

Payday 2 + The Gage Mod Courier DLC [Epic Games Store] — August 3rd

Farming Simulator 19 [Epic Games Store] – August 10th

Blade Assault [Amazon Games App] — August 10th

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 [Amazon Games App] — August 17th

Foretales [Amazon Games App] — August 17th

Driftland: The Magic Revival [Amazon Games App] — August 17th

In Sound Mind [Amazon Games App] — August 24th

Summertime Madness [Legacy Games Code] — August 31st

Additionally, Prime members can stream Batora: Lost Haven, SteamWorld Quest, Smurfs: Mission Vileaf andYs VIII: Lacrimose of Dana for free through Amazon Luna starting August 1st.

Finally, some of the in-game freebies include four Tier Skips in Diablo IV and the Jungle Penguin Bow Starflight Sneaker and 1,000 Kudos in Fall Guys.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

Image credit: Disney

Source: Amazon