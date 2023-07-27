Chatr offering one month free credit on activations until July 31

Rogers-owned Chatr’s latest flash sale is offering customers one month’s fee in credit on activations until July 31st.

That means if you sign up, for example, with a $40 plan, you’ll get a $40 credit from Chatr. However, it’s worth keeping in mind Chatr won’t release the credit until the second “anniversary date,” so you will have to wait a bit to get the credit.

Moreover, Chatr says the offer is only available for new activations, and it won’t apply the credit if an account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed.

The credit is available on all of Chatr’s plans, including its 3G, 4G and talk and text options.

You can check it out here.