Twitter’s old handle goes private as company takes over @X username

In another step to erase the existence of old Twitter, the once-live @twitter handle is no more.

Tweets from the account are now private. “This account is no longer active. Follow @x for updates,” the bio reads.

According to TechCrunch, the @x username was already being utilized by another user, Gene X Hwang. But their account now shows a different username. “All well that ends well,” Hwang tweeted.

Alls well that ends well — x (@x12345678998765) July 26, 2023

Engadget further reports the rebranding has made its way to several other aspects as well. The platform’s subscription service, Twitter Blue, now has the @XBlue handle. The former @TwitterSupport handle is now @support, @TwitterDev is now @Xdevelopers, and @TwitterAPI is now @API.

The changes are the latest in rebranding efforts that company owner Elon Musk launched over the weekend. But the process hasn’t been without its hiccups.

Work to replace the Twitter sign outside of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco led to a brief interaction with police, causing work to be halted.

Image credit: @X/screenshot

Via: TechCrunch, Engadget