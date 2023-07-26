How much the Samsung Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series cost in Canada

At its second Unpacked event for 2023, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship foldables, the Galazy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, alongside a new Galaxy Watch 6 series and Tab S9 series.

Both foldables and the Tab S9 series devices are available to pre-order now and for purchase on August 11th. Pricing and availability for the Watch 6 Series’ will be added as soon it’s available.

The devices are available to pre-order directly through Samsung or through Canadian carriers. We’ll cover the Samsung website pricing below.

Below is how much each device costs:

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in ‘Mint,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Cream,’ and ‘Lavender.’ Samsung exclusive colours include ‘Grey,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow,’ and ‘Green.’

Find pricing below:

256GB model: $1,299.99

512GB model: $1,459.99

Learn more about the Z Flip 5 here.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in ‘Icy Blue,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cream’ and ‘Grey.’ The only Samsung-exclusive colourway is ‘Blue.’

Find pricing below:

256GB model: $2,399.99

512GB model: $2,559.99

1TB model: $2,879.99

Learn more about the Z Fold 5 here.

Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 purchase promotions

Purchasing either the Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 includes several promotions, including the following:

Microsoft OneDrive: Get started with 100GB of cloud storage; with six months of Microsoft 365 Basic, you get storage plus ad-free secure email and access to Microsoft support.

YouTube Premium: Get up to four months free of YouTube Premium with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 and watch videos without ads, without Wi-Fi, and in the background.

Galaxy Store: $50 Galaxy Store In-app Coupon with purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5

SiriusXM: Get six months of SiriusXM Platinum streaming subscription with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Uber: Get a $50 Uber Voucher with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5

Tab S9 series

Samsung Tab S9 series offers three new tablets, namely the Tab S9, the Tab S9+ and the Tab S9 Ultra. The tablets are available in ‘Beige’ and ‘Graphite’ colourways.

Below is the pricing for all versions of the Tab S9:

Galaxy Tab S9

256GB: $1,249.99

128GB: $1,099.99

Galaxy Tab S9+

512GB: $1,499.99

256GB: $1,349.99

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

1TB: $2,149.99

512GB: $1,749.99

256GB: $1,599.99

Galaxy Watch 6 series

Pricing and availability will be added as the information becomes available.

For all of our Unpacked 2023 content, click here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Samsung