Samsung unfolds the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 at Unpacked 2023

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest foldables to hit the Canadian market.

Both handsets will be available for purchase starting August 11th and are now available to pre-order.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 3.4-inch Cover Screen, a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and allows users to do more without opening up the smartphone. The cover lets users interact with widgets, open apps, and even reply to texts.

Pricing is below:

256GB model: $1,299.99

512GB model: $1,459.99

This handset comes in ‘Mint,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Cream,’ and ‘Lavender,’ and has several separately available accessories, including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, and a Flipsuit Case. There’s also a Silicone Case with Ring to make the device looks more personalized.

The Z Flip 5 is also available in ‘Grey,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow,’ and ‘Green,’ exclusively through Samsung.

For my hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, follow this link.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Display Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748) Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512) Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB of RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage Dimensions (in.) Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm | Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging) Weight 187g 187g Rear Facing Camera 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) OS Android 13 Android 12 Battery 3,700mAh 3,700mAh Network Connectivity LTE/5G LTE/5G Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor SIM Type Nano SIM Nano-SIM Launch Date August 11, 2023 August 10, 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 5

This time around, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hasn’t changed very much, but it offers a more premium body and a better hinge. Further, the device is thinner and lighter, making it easier to hold and slide into your pocket.

Pricing is below:

256GB model: $2,399.99

512GB model: $2,559.99

1TB model: $2,879.99 (only available on Samsung site)

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in ‘Icy Blue,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cream’ and ‘Grey’ and ‘Blue’ exclusively at Samsung.

Purchasing either the Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 includes several promotions, including the following:

Microsoft OneDrive: Get started with 100GB of cloud storage; with six months of Microsoft 365 Basic, you get storage plus ad-free secure email and access to Microsoft support.

YouTube Premium: Get up to 4 months free of YouTube Premium with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 and watch videos without ads, without Wi-Fi, and in the background.

Galaxy Store: $50 Galaxy Store In-app Coupon with purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5

SiriusXM: Get six months of SiriusXM Platinum streaming subscription with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Uber: Get a $50 Uber Voucher with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5

For my hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, follow this link.