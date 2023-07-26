Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S9 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB RAM

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S9 series, including the base model variant, the S9+ and the S9 Ultra.

The tablets are now available for pre-order and launch in-store on August 11th. The devices are available in ‘Beige’ and ‘Graphite.’

The Tab S9 series features up to 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and the largest model, the Ultra, sports a 14.6-inch display. The Tab S9 looks similar to its predecessor and features a stylus that can attach to the handset’s top or back. The tablet has slim bezels around the screen, and the Ultra variant has dual cameras on the front and back.

Below is the pricing for all versions of the Tab S9:

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

1TB: $2,149.99

512GB: $1,749.99

256GB: $1,599.99

Galaxy Tab S9+

512GB: $1,499.99

256GB: $1,349.99

Galaxy Tab S9

256GB: $1,249.99

128GB: $1,099.99

You can find all of the tablet’s specs below:

Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Display 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) 11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB of RAM 12GB of RAM 8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm Weight 581g 732g 498g Rear Facing Camera 13-megapixel +8-megapixel ultrawide 13-megapixel +8-megapixel ultrawide 13-megapixel Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel ultrawide 12-megapixel OS Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Battery 10,090mAh 11,200mAh 8,400mAh Network Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 LTE/5G Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type N/A N/A Nano SIM Launch Date August 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 Misc

Image credit: Samsung