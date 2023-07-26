Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S9 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB RAM

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S9 series, including the base model variant, the S9+ and the S9 Ultra.
The tablets are now available for pre-order and launch in-store on August 11th. The devices are available in ‘Beige’ and ‘Graphite.’
The Tab S9 series features up to 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and the largest model, the Ultra, sports a 14.6-inch display. The Tab S9 looks similar to its predecessor and features a stylus that can attach to the handset’s top or back. The tablet has slim bezels around the screen, and the Ultra variant has dual cameras on the front and back.
Below is the pricing for all versions of the Tab S9:
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- 1TB: $2,149.99
- 512GB: $1,749.99
- 256GB: $1,599.99
Galaxy Tab S9+
- 512GB: $1,499.99
- 256GB: $1,349.99
Galaxy Tab S9
- 256GB: $1,249.99
- 128GB: $1,099.99
You can find all of the tablet’s specs below:
Galaxy Tab S9+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Display
12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz)
14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz)
11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM
12GB of RAM
12GB of RAM
8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM
Storage
256GB, 512GB
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm
208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm
Weight
581g
732g
498g
Rear Facing Camera
13-megapixel +8-megapixel ultrawide
13-megapixel +8-megapixel ultrawide
13-megapixel
Front Facing Camera
12-megapixel
12-megapixel + 12-megapixel ultrawide
12-megapixel
OS
Android 13
Android 13
Android 13
Battery
10,090mAh
11,200mAh
8,400mAh
Network Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
LTE/5G
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
N/A
N/A
Nano SIM
Launch Date
August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023
Misc
Display
Galaxy Tab S9+
12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz
Processor
Galaxy Tab S9+
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM
Galaxy Tab S9+
12GB of RAM
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
12GB of RAM
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM
Storage
Galaxy Tab S9+
256GB, 512GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
Galaxy Tab S9+
185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm
Weight
Galaxy Tab S9+
581g
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
732g
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
498g
Rear Facing Camera
Galaxy Tab S9+
13-megapixel +8-megapixel ultrawide
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
13-megapixel +8-megapixel ultrawide
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
13-megapixel
Front Facing Camera
Galaxy Tab S9+
12-megapixel
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
12-megapixel + 12-megapixel ultrawide
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
12-megapixel
OS
Galaxy Tab S9+
Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Android 13
Battery
Galaxy Tab S9+
10,090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
11,200mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
8,400mAh
Network Connectivity
Galaxy Tab S9+
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
LTE/5G
Sensors
Galaxy Tab S9+
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Galaxy Tab S9+
N/A
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
N/A
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Nano SIM
Launch Date
Galaxy Tab S9+
August 11, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
August 11, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
August 11, 2023
Misc
Galaxy Tab S9+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Image credit: Samsung