Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S9 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB RAM

The Tab S9 Ultra variant can cost up to $2,149.99

Dean Daley
Jul 26, 20237:00 AM EDT 0 comments

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S9 series, including the base model variant, the S9+ and the S9 Ultra.

The tablets are now available for pre-order and launch in-store on August 11th. The devices are available in ‘Beige’ and ‘Graphite.’

The Tab S9 series features up to 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and the largest model, the Ultra, sports a 14.6-inch display. The Tab S9 looks similar to its predecessor and features a stylus that can attach to the handset’s top or back. The tablet has slim bezels around the screen, and the Ultra variant has dual cameras on the front and back.

Below is the pricing for all versions of the Tab S9:

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

  • 1TB: $2,149.99
  • 512GB: $1,749.99
  • 256GB: $1,599.99

Galaxy Tab S9+

  • 512GB: $1,499.99
  • 256GB: $1,349.99

Galaxy Tab S9

  • 256GB: $1,249.99
  • 128GB: $1,099.99

You can find all of the tablet’s specs below:

Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Display

12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz)

14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz)

11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

12GB of RAM

12GB of RAM

8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM

Storage

256GB, 512GB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm

208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm

165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm

Weight

581g

732g

498g

Rear Facing Camera

13-megapixel +8-megapixel ultrawide

13-megapixel +8-megapixel ultrawide

13-megapixel

Front Facing Camera

12-megapixel

12-megapixel + 12-megapixel ultrawide

12-megapixel

OS

Android 13

Android 13

Android 13

Battery

10,090mAh

11,200mAh

8,400mAh

Network Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

LTE/5G

Sensors

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

N/A

N/A

Nano SIM

Launch Date

August 11, 2023

August 11, 2023

August 11, 2023

Image credit: Samsung

