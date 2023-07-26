Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in August 2023

PlayStation has revealed the free games coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in July 2023.

Leading the pack on both PS5 and PS4 PGA Tour 2K23, the latest golf game from Lunenburg, Nova Scotia’s own HB Studios.

The other two titles are the PlayStation 4 exclusive creation game Dreams and Acid Nerve’s action-adventure game Death’s Door (PS4 and PS5).

All three games will be available for free through PS Plus Essential on August 1st. Meanwhile, July’s free Essential games, which include Alan Wake Remastered, can be claimed until July 31st.

In other PS Plus news, Quebec City’s own Sabotage Studios announced this week that its highly anticipated Sea of Stars RPG is coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium as well as Xbox Game Pass next month.

A PlayStation Plus Essential membership costs $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.

Image credit: 2K Games

Source: PlayStation