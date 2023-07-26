fbpx
Resources

New on Netflix Canada: August 2023

Heartstopper season 2 and Untold volume 3 are hitting Netflix this August

Dean Daley
Jul 26, 202311:34 AM EDT 0 comments

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in August 2023.

Highlights include Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Untold Volume 3, Heart of Stone and Heartstopper Season 2.

Coming Soon

  • Guns & Gulaabs — Netflix Series
  • Risqué Business: Taiwan — Netflix Series 

August 1st

  • Untold: Volume 3 — Netflix Documentary (New Untold Stories weekly) 
  • 47 Metres Down
  • The Angry Birds Movie
  • Coming to America
  • No Strings Attached
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Rush Hour
  • The Smurfs
  • The Smurfs 2
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Seasons 9-11
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • Two Weeks Notice

August 2nd

  • Mark Cavendish: Never Enough — Netflix Documentary 
  • Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — Netflix Documentary 
  • Scream (1996)
  • Soulcatcher — Netflix Film 

August 3rd

  • Head to Head — Netflix Film 
  • Heartstopper: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • The Last Hours of Mario Blondo — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series
  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead — Netflix Film 

August 4th

  • The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge — Netflix Series
  • Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 — Netflix Series

August 7th

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 — Netflix Family 

August 8th

  • Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh: Part 2 — Netflix Anime 
  • Untold Johnny Football — Netflix Documentary 
  • Zombieverse — Netflix Series

August 9th

  • Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — Netflix Documentary 

August 10th

  • Jagun Jagun
  • The Lost City
  • Marry My Dead Body — Netflix Film 
  • The Matrix Resurrection
  • Mech Cadets — Netflix Family 
  • Painkiller — Netflix Series

August 11th

  • Down for Love — Netflix Documentary 
  • Heart of Stone — Netflix Film 

August 12th

  • Behind Your Touch — Netflix Series 

August 15th

  • Jared Fried: 37 and Single — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Mummy
  • Untold: Hall of Shame — Netflix Documentary 

August 16th

  • At Home With The Furys — Netflix Series
  • The Chosen One — Netflix Series 
  • Depp V Heard — Netflix Documentary 

August 17th

  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • The Upshaws: Part 4 — Netflix Series 

August 18th

  • 10 Days of a Bad Man
  • Love, Sex and 30 Candles — Netflix Film 
  • Mask Girl — Netflix Series
  • The Monkey King — Netflix Family 

August 22nd

  • Lighthouse — Netflix Series
  • Untold: Swamp Kings — Netflix Documentary 

August 23rd

  • The Big Short
  • Destined with You — Netflix Series
  • Squared Love Everlasting — Netflix Film 
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — Netflix Series

August 24th

  • Baki Hanma: Season 2, Part 2 — Netflix Anime
  • Ragnarok: Season 3 — Netflix Series 
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Who is Erin Carter 2 — Netflix Series

August 25th

  • Compulsion
  • Killer Book Club — Netflix Film 
  • You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah — Netflix Film 

August 30th

  • The Departed
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore
  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones — Netflix Documentary 
  • Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins — Netflix Series
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — Netflix Series

August 31st

  • Choose Love — Netflix Film 
  • Karate Sheep: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • One Piece — Netflix Series

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix

  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall (August 9th)
  • Love Actually (August 9th)
  • She’s the Man (August 9th)
  • 22 Jump Street (August 19th)
  • Ash vs Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3 (August 24th)
  • Gotham: Seasons 1-5 (August 25th)
  • Mom: Seasons 1-8 (August 31st)

Comments