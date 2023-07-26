New on Netflix Canada: August 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in August 2023.
Highlights include Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Untold Volume 3, Heart of Stone and Heartstopper Season 2.
Coming Soon
- Guns & Gulaabs — Netflix Series
- Risqué Business: Taiwan — Netflix Series
August 1st
- Untold: Volume 3 — Netflix Documentary (New Untold Stories weekly)
- 47 Metres Down
- The Angry Birds Movie
- Coming to America
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Rush Hour
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Seasons 9-11
- The Sweetest Thing
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Two Weeks Notice
August 2nd
- Mark Cavendish: Never Enough — Netflix Documentary
- Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — Netflix Documentary
- Scream (1996)
- Soulcatcher — Netflix Film
August 3rd
- Head to Head — Netflix Film
- Heartstopper: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Last Hours of Mario Blondo — Netflix Documentary
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead — Netflix Film
August 4th
- The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge — Netflix Series
- Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 — Netflix Series
August 7th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 — Netflix Family
August 8th
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh: Part 2 — Netflix Anime
- Untold Johnny Football — Netflix Documentary
- Zombieverse — Netflix Series
August 9th
- Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — Netflix Documentary
August 10th
- Jagun Jagun
- The Lost City
- Marry My Dead Body — Netflix Film
- The Matrix Resurrection
- Mech Cadets — Netflix Family
- Painkiller — Netflix Series
August 11th
- Down for Love — Netflix Documentary
- Heart of Stone — Netflix Film
August 12th
- Behind Your Touch — Netflix Series
August 15th
- Jared Fried: 37 and Single — Netflix Documentary
- The Mummy
- Untold: Hall of Shame — Netflix Documentary
August 16th
- At Home With The Furys — Netflix Series
- The Chosen One — Netflix Series
- Depp V Heard — Netflix Documentary
August 17th
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- The Upshaws: Part 4 — Netflix Series
August 18th
- 10 Days of a Bad Man
- Love, Sex and 30 Candles — Netflix Film
- Mask Girl — Netflix Series
- The Monkey King — Netflix Family
August 22nd
- Lighthouse — Netflix Series
- Untold: Swamp Kings — Netflix Documentary
August 23rd
- The Big Short
- Destined with You — Netflix Series
- Squared Love Everlasting — Netflix Film
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — Netflix Series
August 24th
- Baki Hanma: Season 2, Part 2 — Netflix Anime
- Ragnarok: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Who is Erin Carter 2 — Netflix Series
August 25th
- Compulsion
- Killer Book Club — Netflix Film
- You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah — Netflix Film
August 30th
- The Departed
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones — Netflix Documentary
- Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins — Netflix Series
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — Netflix Series
August 31st
- Choose Love — Netflix Film
- Karate Sheep: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- One Piece — Netflix Series
Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (August 9th)
- Love Actually (August 9th)
- She’s the Man (August 9th)
- 22 Jump Street (August 19th)
- Ash vs Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3 (August 24th)
- Gotham: Seasons 1-5 (August 25th)
- Mom: Seasons 1-8 (August 31st)