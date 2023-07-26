Manitoba provides funding to bring Starlink’s internet services to First Nations communities

The Government of Manitoba is providing $100,000 to help bring Starlink’s satellite internet services to First Nations communities.

The funding will support the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police’s collaboration with the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), which represents various First Nations communities. The money is coming from the province’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

Starlink’s technology will help residents in northern Manitoba better connect to the justice system, assisting with court appearances, victims’ services, and crisis responders, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a press release.

The technology will also help connect residents to services offered through the MKO Youth Healing Lodge remotely.

“This is a true step in the direction of working together and addressing recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action,” Grand Chief Garrison Settee said. “The exciting thing about this initiative is that the setup time to provide an active link and put it in service isn’t long. We can see the benefits in days, not years.”

Starlink will be available in the following MKO communities and youth centres :

Misipawistik Cree Nation, Grand Rapids

Chemawawin Cree Nation, Easterville

Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, Pukatawagan

Mosakahiken Cree Nation, Moose Lake

Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Oxford House

Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Lac Brochet,

Shamattawa First Nation

Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Split Lake

MKO Youth Healing Lodge

Image credit: Starlink

Source: Government of Manitoba