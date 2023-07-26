Elon Musk keeps changing the new ‘X’ logo

Elon Musk-owned Twitter got rid of the Blue bird logo over the weekend and replaced it with the letter ‘X,’ as well as rebranded the platform to X. Over the last few days, Musk has changed the logo design a few times.

Musk revealed the new logo on Sunday, July 23rd, after asking his followers to submit their ‘X’ design suggestions. He chose a video made by a user named Sawyer Merritt, which showed the Twitter bird transforming into a letter X.

However, at the time, Musk also pointed out that this was just an interim logo. It was later replaced by a thicker version of the same logo on Tuesday, July 25th, only to revert back to the original one shortly after.

“I don’t like the thicker bars, so reverting.” wrote Musk in a tweet reply. “The logo will evolve over time.”

Correction to my previous reply: @ajtourville designed the thicker X logo below for our (now discontinued) @OfficialXPod. The thicker logo was inspired by a font he found online (bottom right). I created the video above using the font logo, adding a glow and little lines in the… pic.twitter.com/GF0l2KM2Vt — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 23, 2023

Musk has had a long obsession with ‘X’ dating back to his PayPal days — an obsession that ultimately got him ouasted from the company. Musk has said in the past that he wants to turn Twitter into an “everything app” with more than just tweets, and the change in logo seems to be the beginning of that shift. The X logo is based on a symbol from Special Alphabets 4, a font collection (via The Verge).

Image credit: @SawyerMerritt

Via: The Verge