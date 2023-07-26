Apple could be working on a foldable, but it isn’t an iPhone

Apple might still be working on a foldable iPad, according to a recent report from DigiTimes, a sometimes sketchy source of technology industry leaks.

Given that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this rumour, and considering how great Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5 are, it’s unsurprising to hear Apple is still experimenting with foldable display technology.

“Apple, who is rumored to have been working on foldable smartphones for several years, reportedly is considering extending the effort to the tablet sector,” says DigiTimes, stating that it received this information from a source in the tech giant’s supply chain.

In the past, we’ve seen rumours from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo surrounding a foldable iPhone set to release in 2023 and then a foldable iPad that could arrive in 2024.

Like Samsung’s devices, Apple’s rumoured foldable iPad will likely feature a hinge and open and close like a book. The device will likely be priced higher than the $1,499 12.9-inch iPad Pro and above Samsung’s $2,399 Galaxy Z Fold 5, pushing it into the $3,000 price range.

It’s important to point out that Apple might never release a foldable iPad; this is just a rumour. Still, given how increasingly popular Samsung’s foldables are becoming, particularly the Flip 5, I’d be surprised if the tech giant didn’t release a foldable at some point.

Apple’s iPhone 15 series will likely be revealed this coming fall.

Source: DigiTimes Via: MacRumors