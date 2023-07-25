Threads finally has a ‘Following’ feed

Three weeks after launch, Threads now finally offers a ‘Following’ tab.

When the Meta-owned social network debuted on July 6th, it only featured a single feed that mixed posts from accounts you follow with those you don’t. Naturally, this was frustrating to users, leading many to call for a dedicated tab for those they follow.

Now, you can toggle between ‘For you,’ which includes that aforementioned mix, and ‘Following.’ Since it’s only just rolling out, it might not appear for you yet, even if you’re on the latest version of the app. However, hitting the far-left home button to reset the feed has made the Following tab appear for some users.

The timing of the Following tab is certainly curious, as it comes just one day after Elon Musk made yet another controversial move: rebranding Twitter as ‘X.’ After all, Threads was launched as a direct competitor to Twitter, adding more fuel to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ongoing rivalry with Musk. The Tesla CEO has also sent cease-and-desist letters to Meta over Threads, claiming the platform steals from Twitter X.

Meanwhile, legal experts also speculate that X will face lawsuits over the rebrand due to the fact that many companies, including Meta and Microsoft, have trademarks tied to the letter ‘X.’ It remains to be seen what will next come out of the Musk-Zuckberg feud.

For now, though, Meta continues to build out Threads, with translation features coming to the platform alongside the following Tab. Given that Threads hit 100 million users in its first few days, Meta has a lot of work on its hands to continue to support the app with updates and new features.

Via: @tomwarren