Instagram brings subscriptions to Canada

Canadians will soon be able to access Instagram subscriptions.

In a post on its website, Meta-owned Instagram states the feature will arrive “in the coming weeks.”

The tool allows creators to share exclusive content with their followers for a monthly price that they set themselves.

With the tool, creators can craft reels, posts and stories, which are saved to a highlight that can only be accessed by subscribers. Those paying to see the content will have a “subscriber badge” next to their comments and messages.

Instagram introduced the feature to the U.S. last year. Canada is part of a list of countries, including France, Germany and Japan, that will soon have access to the tool. Instagram said it will continue to roll out access to countries around the world “in the coming months.”

The expansion of Instagram subscriptions follows Meta’s verification subscription launch in Canada.

Source: Instagram