How to watch Samsung’s foldable Unpacked 2023 in Canada

Samsung’s 2023 foldable Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 26th.

The event comes roughly six months after the company’s last Unpacked event, where it unveiled the Galaxy S23 series, along with the Galaxy Book3 series.

This is the first time an Unpacked event is taking place in Samsung’s home nation, in Seoul, South Korea.

On the flip side, the unimaginable awaits. ❤️ this tweet for the latest on the #SamsungUnpacked livestream – happening July 26, 2023 @ 20:00 (GMT+9). Also, what better way to #JoinTheFlipSide than with a friend? Tag them to share the joy! 👫 pic.twitter.com/ujW0qgA67U — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 12, 2023

From what we know so far, we are sure that the company will unveil its latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the event.

The Z Flip 5 will likely have a bigger cover display with a lot more functionality than its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s specifications include a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. Further, it will likely feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, 3,700mAh battery.

The Z Fold 5, on the other hand, will likely not receive a huge upgrade. It will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 4,400mAh battery. The handset will also feature the same size displays as its predecessor with a 7.6-inch inner folding screen and a 6.2-inch outer display, both with 120Hz refresh rates capable of dropping to as low as 1Hz.

We’re also expecting to see Galaxy Watch variants at the event. Samsung will reportedly release a Galaxy Watch 6 40mm with a 300mAh battery, a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro 42mm with a 300mAh battery, a Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with a 425mAh battery and a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro 46mm with a 425mAh battery.

Apart from the foldable and the Watch 6, Samsung will also likely reveal its new tablet lineup. We’re expecting to see the South Korean giant reveal the Tab S9, the Tab S9+ and the Tab S9 Ultra at the event. Leaks suggest that the Tab S9 will feature an 11-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the S9+ will sport a 12.4-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and lastly, the Tab S9 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

We aren’t sure about other hardware or software-related announcements that might come at the event.

Whatever might be the case, you can follow along with MobileSyrup’s coverage of the event on our homepage as well as on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or check the showcase out for yourself on Samsung’s YouTube page or Samsung’s website.