Get your hands on Apple TV 4K (2021) for $139 at Amazon

The Apple TV 4K (2023) is currently on sale at Amazon.

Regularly available for $229, the 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) is currently available for $139, marking a 39 percent discount.

It’s worth noting that the 2021 variant is no longer available at Apple’s website, and only the 2022 version is listed at the website, starting at $179.

The two models aren’t drastically different. Both models offer 4K content at 60fps, however, the 2022 model brings support for HDR10+. The newer model also boasts the A15 Bionic chipset, compared to the 2021 Apple TV 4K’s A12 Bionic chip.

The 2022 Apple TV 4K is also slightly smaller than the 2021 version.

Other than the HDR10+ support and the faster chipset, the 2021 Apple TV 4K is almost as good as the 2022 model.

Learn more about the 2021 Apple TV 4K here.

Purchase it from Amazon for $139 here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.