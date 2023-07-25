DJI’s new Air 3 drone sports dual cameras and 46-minute flight time

DJI has unveiled its newest drone, the DJI Air 3, boasting two lenses, 46 minutes of flight time and more.

The Air 3’s dual primary camera system features a wide-angle sensor and telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The camera can capture 48-megapixel images and HDR video at 4K. Both cameras sport 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensors but different focal lengths to provide consistent image quality while still providing variety in shooting style.

The wide-angle camera sports a 24mm format equivalent with an f/1.7 aperture, while the telephoto camera is a 70mm format equivalent with an f/2.8 aperture.

The cameras support direct output of 4K/60fps HDR video and can hit a maximum framerate of 100fps without FOV cropping. Moreover, both cameras support 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit HLG colour modes. It’s also the first Air-series drone to support 2.7k vertical video shooting at a 9:16 aspect ratio for social media sharing. DJI says the Air 3 sports 48 percent more flight time compared to previous models, with a max flight time of 46 minutes. Moreover, the battery charging hub now has a power transfer button that can reroute remaining power from the batteries into the battery with the highest remaining charge.

The Air 3 is also the first in the series to support omnidirectional obstacle sensing for improved environmental awareness.

The DJI Air 3 is available on DJI’s website in three configurations:

Air 3 with RC-N2 controller: $1,029 USD (about $1,353.79 CAD)

Air 3 Fly More Combo (includes RC-N2, two additional batteries, charging hub, shoulder bag and more) – $1,269 USD (about $1,669.55 CAD)

Air 3 Fly More with RC 2 controller: $1,429 USD (about $1,880.05 CAD)

You can learn more about the DJI Air 3 on DJI’s website.

Images credit: DJI