Xbox reveals the first ‘pizza-scented’ controller to celebrate TMNT

Xbox has unveiled what it calls the “world’s first pizza-scented” Xbox controllers to promote the upcoming release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The controllers feature pizza-shaped scent diffusers, although it’s unclear exactly how authentic it will smell. Further, the controllers are TMNT-themed “ooze green” and come in four variants for Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.

It should be noted, however, that Xbox isn’t making these controllers available for everyone. Instead, the company is giving them away through a Twitter contest. To enter, follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet this Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet.

The contest runs from July 24th to August 13th, 2023. Mutant Mayhem, meanwhile, opens in theatres on August 2nd.

It’s worth noting that Montreal-based Tribute Games’ acclaimed beat ’em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is available on Game Pass. Further, a new TMNT DLC has been added to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Source: Xbox