PlayStation’s Project Q handheld running Android in alleged leak

A first full look at PlayStation’s gaming handheld, codenamed Project Q, was seemingly leaked over the weekend.

Posted on Twitter by Zuby_Tech (via Reddit and Imgur), the video shows what appears to be the Sony device running Android. Assuming this is indeed Project Q, it’s unlikely that the final product will run such a simple version of Google’s OS, but for now, it gives us an idea of what to expect.

The posts also show a small teardown of the device picturing some of its innards while confirming that the DualSense controller halves can’t be removed from either side of the screen.

Overall, not a lot can be gleaned from these posts, but it’s still something considering Sony itself has said nothing about the handheld since revealing it in a brief section of its May PlayStation Showcase. All we know is that it will be an 8-inch 1080p device through which you can stream PS5 games.

In this way, it’s effectively a PlayStation Remote Play device, as you need an internet connection and console to play on it. It’s a far cry from the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, which allow titles to be played natively while on the go. It will also reportedly release in November and cost under $300 USD (about $400 CAD).

It remains to be seen exactly how much it will cost, but considering devices like the Backbone serve this ‘dedicated Remote Play device’ function already, it’s unclear how much appeal the Project Q will have with consumers.

Via: IGN