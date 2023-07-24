Here’s what’s new on BritBox this August 2023

In August, BBC Studios and ITV revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service.

BritBox, which costs $9.99/month (or $99.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In August, the service will add content like Antiques Roadshow, Jesus of Nazareth, Saltwater and more.

Granite Harbour — BritBox Original (August 1st)

Murder Investigation Team: Season 2 (August 8th)

Rumpole of the Bailey: Seasons 1-7 (August 15th)

A Room with a View (August 17th)

Another Country (August 17th)

Above Suspicion: Seasons 1-4 (August 22nd)

Inside Number 9: Season 8 (August 25th)

The Museum: Season 2 (August 28th)

Next of Kin: Season 1 (August 20th)

BritBox is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4th Gen, iOS and Android.

