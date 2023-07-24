Here’s what’s new on BritBox this August 2023

In August, BBC Studios and ITV revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service.
BritBox, which costs $9.99/month (or $99.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In August, the service will add content like Antiques Roadshow, Jesus of Nazareth, Saltwater and more.
- Granite Harbour — BritBox Original (August 1st)
- Murder Investigation Team: Season 2 (August 8th)
- Rumpole of the Bailey: Seasons 1-7 (August 15th)
- A Room with a View (August 17th)
- Another Country (August 17th)
- Above Suspicion: Seasons 1-4 (August 22nd)
- Inside Number 9: Season 8 (August 25th)
- The Museum: Season 2 (August 28th)
- Next of Kin: Season 1 (August 20th)
BritBox is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4th Gen, iOS and Android.
Source: BritBox