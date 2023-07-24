fbpx
Here’s what’s new on BritBox this August 2023

Dean Daley
Jul 24, 20239:09 PM EDT 0 comments

In August, BBC Studios and ITV revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service.

BritBox, which costs $9.99/month (or $99.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In August, the service will add content like Antiques Roadshow, Jesus of Nazareth, Saltwater and more.

  • Granite Harbour — BritBox Original (August 1st)
  • Murder Investigation Team: Season 2 (August 8th)
  • Rumpole of the Bailey: Seasons 1-7 (August 15th)
  • A Room with a View (August 17th)
  • Another Country (August 17th)
  • Above Suspicion: Seasons 1-4 (August 22nd)
  • Inside Number 9: Season 8 (August 25th)
  • The Museum: Season 2 (August 28th)
  • Next of Kin: Season 1 (August 20th)

BritBox is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4th Gen, iOS and Android.

Source: BritBox

