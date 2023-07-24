You can finally use Bing Chat without using Microsoft Edge

Microsoft’s GPT-4-powered Bing Chat is now available in more browsers. If you want to use Bing Chat but don’t want to use Microsoft’s Edge browser, the chatbot now works in Google Chrome and Safari.

Windows Latest spotted the change, though it’s worth noting that the experience isn’t identical. As detailed by The Verge, Bing Chat has some limitations outside of Edge — for example, prompts are limited to 2,000 words instead of the 4,000-word cap in Edge. Likewise, chats in non-Edge browsers are capped at five turns instead of 30. Oh, and in typical Microsoft fashion, users will receive steady, annoying prompts to use Edge instead.

In MobileSyrup’s testing, Bing Chat still didn’t work in Firefox, but other Chromium-based browsers like Brave seemed to work fine with Bing Chat.

Alongside support for more browsers, Microsoft updated Bing Chat with dark mode. Users can switch over to dark mode using the hamburger menu in the top-right corner. The ‘Appearance’ setting lets users pick light or dark mode, or set Bing Chat to match the system setting.

Source: Windows Latest Via: The Verge