Freedom rolls out early 5G access to select customers

Freedom Mobile customers with monthly plans starting at $45 are getting early access to the company’s 5G network.

In an email to eligible customers, the company says they will grant 5G access “at no additional cost.” Customers need a 5G-enabled SIM card to access the network, which the email states customers can upgrade to for free.

This is the first time Freedom customers have access to the company’s 5G network. Under the company’s acquisition., Québecor said it will bring 5G access to Freedom’s existing territories within two years.

Freedom has also upgraded plans for existing customers with recurring data to “nationwide.” This allows customers outside of Freedom’s coverage area to connect with a partner network.

“All Freedom Mobile customers with monthly recurring data on their line will have their data bucket upgraded to include Freedom and Nationwide data that can be used across Canada, at no additional cost,” the email reads.

Customers with data passes, “Big Binge Bonus Data,” and pay-per-use data amounts aren’t included, according to the fine print.

“We will have more to say about upgrades for all Canadians in the coming days,” the company told MobileSyrup in an email.