Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could cost more than the 14 Pro line

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might see a higher price at launch as part of the company’s effort to boost revenue.

The details come from Bloomberg (via The Verge), which reports that a projected slump in smartphone sales is pushing Apple towards a price increase. Moreover, Bloomberg reports that Apple has a production target of around 85 million iPhone 15 units this year, not far from the reported 90 million target for iPhone 14 units last year.

It looks like Apple is aiming to produce slightly fewer iPhones while keeping its revenue high by upping the cost of the more expensive models. However, the company may have difficulties with production too. The Verge highlighted recent reports that Apple is having issues with the display panels for the iPhone 15 Pro line, which could impact the number of devices available at launch (or, if really severe, could see the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max become available later than usual).

At launch, Apple charged $1,399 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,549 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s not clear how much the iPhone 15 Pro models will cost. Meanwhile, 9to5Mac reports that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus pricing will remain consistent with the 14 and 14 Plus, which cost $1,099 and $1,249, respectively.

Source: Bloomberg Via: The Verge