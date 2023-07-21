New activations can get 4GB bonus data at Chatr

Chat is offering 4GB of bonus data for 12 months on select plans.

The deal applies to the following 3G data, talk, and text plans:

$50/10GB

$40/5GB

$35/2.5 GB

The 3G option offers data speeds up to 10Mbps.

The following 4G data, talk, and text plans are also included:

$75/20GB

$65/15GB

$55/10GB

$45/5GB

$40/2.5GB

$35/1GB

4G plans have data at speeds up to 150Mbps.

The offer is only available with new activations and requires customers to set up auto-pay. The deal expires on July 24th.

Source: Chatr