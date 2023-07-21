fbpx
New activations can get 4GB bonus data at Chatr

The bonus applies to select 3G and 4G plans

Nida Zafar
Jul 21, 20238:49 AM EDT 0 comments

Chat is offering 4GB of bonus data for 12 months on select plans.

The deal applies to the following 3G data, talk, and text plans:

  • $50/10GB
  • $40/5GB
  • $35/2.5 GB

The 3G option offers data speeds up to 10Mbps.

The following 4G data, talk, and text plans are also included:

  • $75/20GB
  • $65/15GB
  • $55/10GB
  • $45/5GB
  • $40/2.5GB
  • $35/1GB

4G plans have data at speeds up to 150Mbps.

The offer is only available with new activations and requires customers to set up auto-pay. The deal expires on July 24th.

Source: Chatr

