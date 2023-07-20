Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offering free 75-day Crunchyroll Premium trial

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim a free 75-day trial to Crunchyroll Premium’s Mega Fan plan.

The offer is available as a Game Pass Ultimate Perk and can be claimed between July 20th and October 20th. Normally priced at $12.49/month, Crunchyroll Premium Mega Fan offers all of the benefits of a base Fan plan (no ads on more than 1,000 anime series, access to manga and more) plus offline viewing and the ability to stream on four devices (versus one). Some content can be watched for free, although ads will be enabled.

To claim the Premium trial, visit Game Pass Ultimate’s Perks section on your Xbox console, in the Xbox app on PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

The promotion comes as part of Xbox’s ‘Anime Month’ celebrations, which also include savings on anime in the Microsoft Movies & TV app. More information can be found here.

Following a recent $2 price increase, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership costs $18.99/month. In related news, Xbox recently revealed Game Pass Core, the lowest-cost Game Pass membership that will replace Xbox Live Gold in September.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox