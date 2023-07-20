Samsung is reportedly working on a ‘Galaxy Ring’ wearable device

Samsung has reportedly started working on an upcoming smart device that will come in the form of a ring, according to a new report from The Elec.

The source indicates that the device could be called the Galaxy Ring and that it will feature circuit boards manufactured by Japan’s Meiko.

The wearable will reportedly be equipped with sensors capable of collecting the wearer’s health data and sending it to their smartphone, similar to the Oura Ring. However, the report doesn’t provide a clear launch date for the product.

The Elec suggests Samsung might wait to review a prototype before deciding to mass produce the “Galaxy Ring.”

Further, the report indicates that Samsung is also preparing to launch an augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) reality headset the company says features “extended reality,” likely to compete against Apple’s Vision Pro.

Samsung reportedly initially planned to launch its extended reality headset in late 2023 but delayed launch due to its display falling behind in quality compared to the Apple’s OLED featured in the Vision Pro. Additionally, the lack of materials for the device also caused further delays, according to the report.

Source: The Elec