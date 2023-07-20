fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: August 2023

Karandeep Oberoi
Jul 20, 20235:00 PM EDT 0 comments
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Disney has released the full slate of movies and shows coming to Disney+ in Canada this July.

Subscribers can tune in and watch BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, the season 3 premiere of Only Murders In The Building, new Futurama episodes and more.

August 2nd

  • Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, Six New Episodes)
  • Broken Karaoke (S2, New Episode)

August 4th

  • The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump
  • Bull Shark Bandits
  • Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead
  • Return of the White Shark
  • Saved From a Shark
  • Shark Eat Shark

August 5th

  • BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

August 7th

  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
  • Futurama (S11, New Episode)

August 8th

  • Only Murders In The Building – Season 3 Premiere

August 9th

  • A Town Without Seasons (S1)
  • Moving (S1, Seven-Episode Premiere)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S4)

August 11th

  • Jagged Mind
  • Barnyard Olympics
  • Donald’s Cousin Gus
  • Donald’s Nephews
  • Flying Jalopy
  • Goofy and Wilbur
  • Mickey’s Steam-Roller

August 12th

  • BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

August 14th

  • Futurama (S11, New Episode)
  • Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)
  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

August 15th

  • Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

August 16th

  • Miguel Wants to Fight
  • Moving (S1, New Episodes)
  • Firebuds (S1)

August 18th

  • LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest
  • Shark Below Zero
  • Sharkcano: Hawaii
  • Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground
  • When Sharks Attack 360 (S1)
  • When Sharks Attack… And Why (S1)

August 19th

  • BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

August 21st

  • Futurama (S11, New Episode)
  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

August 22nd

  • Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

August 23rd

  • Moving (S1, New Episodes)
  • Star Wars: Ashoka Season 1

August 25th

  • Vacation Friends 2 – Premiere
  • The Squad: Home Run (Antigang: La Relève)
  • Cinderella 4K Remaster

August 26th

  • BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

August 28th

  • Futurama (S11, New Episode)
  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
  • Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)

August 29th

  • FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (Two-Episode Premiere)
  • Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

August 30th

  • Fx’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 Premiere
  • Adamas (S1)
  • Impuros (S4)
  • FX’s Justified: City Primeval (S1)
  • Moving (S1, New Episodes)
  • NCT 127: The Lost Boys (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2, New Episodes)

