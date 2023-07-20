Elon Musk says Tesla will license Full Self-Driving to other carmakers: “We’re not trying to keep this to ourselves”

During the automaker’s recent Q2 2023 earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company has plans to license its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to other automakers.

“We are very open to licensing our FSD software and hardware to other car companies. And we’re already in discussions with a major OEM about using a Tesla FSD,” said Musk during the call.

This means that other electric vehicle manufacturers could pay to license the technology in order to offer FSD in their vehicles. During the earnings call, Musk also confirmed that its long-delayed Cybertruck will finally undergo production later this year.

In other Tesla-related news, several other carmakers have signed on to use the electric vehicle company’s previously proprietary charging port, including Mercedes, Volvo, GM, Ford, Rivian and possibly, even Hyundai.

Back in November, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta opened to all Tesla owners in Canada and the U.S. that have purchased the $19,500 FSD add-on package.

Via: Engadget