Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro might be delayed due to screen issues

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might be delayed, or the supply could be limited at launch due to screen manufacturing issues.

According to a new report from The Information, a publication with an accurate track record for leaks, Apple’s display suppliers are using a new manufacturing process to shrink the smartphone’s bezel sizes.

This has resulted in LG Display experiencing issues in the manufacturing process, with the screens failing a reliability test when attached to the iPhone 15 Pro’s metal shell. Apple has tweaked the manufacturing process and still has Samsung displays, but due to these issues, there’s expected to be a screen shortage at launch. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be in the most limited supply.

With this in mind, we could be in for another staggered release year, with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro launching first, followed by the iPhone 15 Pro Max a few weeks later. Apple has adopted a similar strategy in the past, including most recently with the iPhone 14 series’ release. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max release in mid-September, following by the iPhone 14 Plus in early october.

Apple reportedly encountered a similar issue with the Apple Watch Series 7’s display in 2019, resulting in the smartwatch’s release being delayed a month.

Other recent iPhone 15 Pro rumours include a faster A17 Bionic chip, the switch to USB-C across the entire line, 8GB of RAM and new volume and power buttons that don’t move when you press them (though some reports indicate Apple has ditched the contextual buttons, at least for this year’s iPhone).

Mass iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max production is expected to start in August. Apple’s iPhone 15 series will be revealed during the tech giant’s fall hardware event.

