Samsung News beta is now available in Canada

Samsung has launched Samsung News, a new app for people to experience news on Samsung Galaxy devices.

Launching in beta, this is an update to Samsung Free, so those who already have that app on their device will notice the icon change to Samsung News. If you don’t have the Samsung Free app, you can download Samsung News from the Galaxy Store.

Samsung News will be available on select smartphones, but it’s coming to all Samsung devices shortly. The app will also offer three ways to find news in the app, including the following:

“Daily Briefings: Delivered twice a day (Morning Briefing and Evening Briefing), Samsung is working with a team of experienced news editors to bring users the top headlines of the day, all in one place.

News Feeds: Users will be able to view a feed of news from Samsung’s partners, categorized and organized for easy access, and in the “Following” tab users can update their preferences to customize the news they see.

Podcasts: Users will be able to listen to their favourite news and entertainment podcasts directly within the Samsung News app.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Samsung