PlayStation kicks off big Summer Sale — here are the best deals

Save on Dead Space, Hogwarts Legacy, Wild Hearts and more

Bradly Shankar
Jul 19, 202312:32 PM EDT 0 comments
Dead Space

PlayStation has launched a major Summer Sale on its digital storefront, offering discounts on more than 3,000 games and add-ons. Altogether, you’ll save up to 75 percent, depending on the title.

See below for some of the most noteworthy PlayStation Store deals:

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale runs until August 16th. The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: EA

